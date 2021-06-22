Corvallis peeping Tom sought by police
The Corvallis Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a peeping Tom who has been the subject of numerous calls to police from June 17 to June 22. A release by CPD states that the Corvallis Police Department has responded to neighborhoods in the vicinity of Northwest Kings Boulevard and Harrison Boulevard for three reports of a male suspect committing crimes related to peeping in windows and/or entering the homes of female residents.