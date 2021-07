Victims of officer involved domestic violence live with the unrelenting fear and anxiety of knowing their abuser always carries a gun on his hip. They go to sleep and wake up knowing their partner has instant access to a gun. Ever mindful of the deadly weapon, their traumatized response is often to comply and appease the person who wields his gun as a method to control, terrorize and intimidate his partner. Victims also know if they call the police, officers who adhere to “the blue wall of silence " will give the abusive cop the benefit of the doubt.