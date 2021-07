COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has filed the first brief in the state's appeal of a ruling blocking the state's new abortion restrictions law. McMaster said Wednesday he and other plaintiffs filed the paperwork with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia, which has jurisdiction over South Carolina federal courts. He and others previously filed the appeal in April, but the latest documents are their first formal arguments for why they think the law should be allowed to stand.