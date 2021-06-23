Cancel
Mecklenburg County, NC

Another person dies after being found unresponsive at Mecklenburg jail; 3rd this year

By Rogelio Aranda
CharlotteObserver.com
 14 days ago

A 55-year-old man died at the Mecklenburg County Jail one day after being taken into custody, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Emerson Healy was found unresponsive in his cell at the uptown facility around 2:52 p.m., according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. After first responders performed CPR, Healy was transported to Atrium Health, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, the Sheriff’s Office said.

