Another person dies after being found unresponsive at Mecklenburg jail; 3rd this year

A 55-year-old man died at the Mecklenburg County Jail one day after being taken into custody, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Emerson Healy was found unresponsive in his cell at the uptown facility around 2:52 p.m., according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. After first responders performed CPR, Healy was transported to Atrium Health, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, the Sheriff’s Office said.