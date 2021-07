SEATTLE — A troubling trend for drivers in King County continues as three more vehicles were struck by concrete on I-90 Tuesday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said three drivers reported their vehicles were hit with chunks of concrete while traveling on westbound I-90 around 5:25 a.m. All three vehicles were coming out of the Mount Baker Tunnel, near Rainier Avenue S, when they were hit, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.