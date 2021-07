Over at eBay, the seller antonline (with a 98.7 percent positivity rating) has Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless headset in stock. This accessory has been tricky to find in stock, and what’s notable is that the price isn’t inflated. What’s more, you’re getting a better deal here since it includes a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All in all, it’ll cost you $107 for the headset and the subscription (usually $115 together). The eBay listing says “limited quantity available”, so act fast if you want to snag a headset before it sells out.