Cities With the Strongest Economic Recoveries From COVID-19 – 2021 Study

The recovery rate from COVID-19 among New Mexicans is almost 95-percent. Data as of June 29 from the New Mexico state health office says that percentage is from nearly a hundred-94-thousand patients who have recovered out of more than two-hundred-five thousand positive cases statewide documented since last year. The data also show that in Dona Ana County there are still more than 25-thousand active positive cases of which only two were recorded so far this week.