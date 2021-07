Kyle's Daily Grind opened April 22 at 607 W. Center St., Unit A, Kyle. A variety of coffee, teas and other beverages are offered, which can be enjoyed in the shop or picked up in the drive-thru. Additionally, baked goods and other snacks are sold, such as muffins, cookies and personal pies from Texas Pie Co. Cannabidiol can also be added to Kyle's Daily Grind beverages, and cold brew can be purchased by the gallon. 512-268-9901.