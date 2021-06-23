Cancel
Texas State

Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation with State Reps. Nicole Collier and Jessica González on the future of voting rights in Texas

KSAT 12
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this year’s legislative session, Senate Bill 7 was introduced as the Republicans' priority voting legislation. The bill included provisions limiting early voting hours, increasing vote-by-mail restrictions and curbing local voting options like drive-thru voting. Join The Texas Tribune at noon on Tuesday, June 29, for a conversation with state...

www.ksat.com
