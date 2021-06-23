Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation with State Reps. Nicole Collier and Jessica González on the future of voting rights in Texas
During this year’s legislative session, Senate Bill 7 was introduced as the Republicans' priority voting legislation. The bill included provisions limiting early voting hours, increasing vote-by-mail restrictions and curbing local voting options like drive-thru voting. Join The Texas Tribune at noon on Tuesday, June 29, for a conversation with state...www.ksat.com