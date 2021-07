Did Belgium ever impress in the group stages at Euro 2020? No. Did the team ever have to? No. And yet it was telling in many ways. At the 2018 World Cup, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard starred in a sumptuous and devastating attacking display to dispatch Tunisia 5-2 in the group stage. The tone was set. Thibaut Courtois, Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium’s other A-listers, all peaked in the knockout stage to reverse a dramatic 2-0 scoreline against Japan and thrill in a match for the ages against Brazil.