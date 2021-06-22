Expert advice for preventing common summer bummers

SJBPH Reminds Residents To Take Precautions To Prevent the Spread of Animal-Borne Diseases This Summer. With the Fourth of July approaching and local residents spending more time in the outdoors, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) reminds residents that the risk of contracting certain animal-borne diseases increases. Zoonotic diseases are more common during warm weather months when humans and animals are frequently in close contact. SJBPH stresses the importance of controlling the presence of rodents and mosquitoes around homes as well as wearing insect repellant and appropriate clothing when heading outdoors. Additionally, pets should be kept up to date on vaccinations, and protected from fleas and ticks. Wild animals should not be fed or handled, especially those that appear sick, nor should dead animals or animal waste be handled. It is important that children are also aware of these precautions.