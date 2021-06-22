Cancel
Expert advice for preventing common summer bummers

West Newsmagazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer vacation is the perfect time to get outside as a family. Long, lazy days by the pool, hikes on a nearby nature trail or bonfires under the stars – these are the moments that make summer memorable. But happy memories can turn bad quickly without a few preventative measures.

westnewsmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
TravelPosted by
WJCT News

Mayo Clinic Gives Advice on Summer Travel

The Mayo Clinic has advice for people looking to travel this summer after a year of staying home to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. If you are fully vaccinated and healthy, it is most likely safe for you to travel, said Dr. Gregory Poland, Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group director. However, he said people who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised increase their risk of catching the virus if they travel.
Posted by
EatThis

This Is the #1 Worst Summer Cooking Injury, Expert Says

If you love to throw a good party, you might admit: The heart-pulsing prep is half the thrill. But as you approach those final moments before the anticipated get-together, a hand surgeon is warning you to watch out for a few unexpected cooking injuries that commonly happen in summer—including from one beloved food that, shockingly, causes 50,000 injuries to Americans each year.
phl17.com

Hot Summer Tips: Sunburn Prevention and Treatment

Summer is in full effect meaning more trips to the beach and extra exposure to the sun, which could potentially be harmful to our skin. Nurse Practitioner, Kelly Moran from CVS Minute Clinic gives helpful tips to avoid and treat sunburn. She recommends using sunscreens with an SPF rating starting...
WFMJ.com

Medical advice on beating the summer heat

Summer days are here with the hottest week of 2021 kicking off. Dr. Anthony Russo with Steward Health told 21 News to keep yourself safe during this weather, stay in the AC as much as you can. If you can't get to the AC, bring some frozen towels as a...
wausharaargus.com

Prevent mosquito and tick bites this summer

Summer arriving in Northeast and Central Wisconsin means lots of time spent outdoors on recreation or yard work – and along with it, the potential danger that pests like mosquitoes and ticks can pose. The good news: there are many ways to help protect yourself and loved ones from the...
FitnessAMA

Stanford experts’ diet advice can help your patients eat smarter

When research emerged in the 1960s confirming the health risks of smoking, it didn't take long for physicians to quit smoking and motivate their patients to quit too. Thanks in no small part to doctors' efforts, smoking rates among American adults have dropped from more than 42% in 1965 to under 14% today.
coladaily.com

Experts offer skin care tips for summer

With another famously hot Columbia summer in full swing, taking care of your skin is more important than ever. Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun are strongest during this time of year and excessive exposure to these harmful rays can be damaging to the skin—resulting in sunburn, premature aging or skin cancer.
nbc15.com

Experts warn of bad tick season, offer advice to be safe outdoors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Wisconsinites welcome warm summer weather, rising temperatures also usher in peak months for the tick population. Beyond pesky bites, ticks can carry serious diseases. In Wisconsin, the disease most associated with them is Lyme disease, UW Health said. The organization reported that Lyme disease is...
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Health expert: 30 minutes of exercise can help prevent strokes

A fast-paced 30-minute daily walk can put you on the path to good health and decrease chances of a stroke, a Temple neurologist said recently. “High blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetes and smoking are the leading causes of stroke,” said Dr. Jennifer E. Rasmussen-Winkler of Baylor Scott & White Memorial Center. “If you smoke, stop. Start walking and keep your numbers under control.”
usu.edu

Ask an Expert: Four Tips for Summer Safety

Many families are heading outdoors for recreation and activities. Whether in the pool or park, the ballfield or backyard, take precautionary measures so all family members are safe from sun, insects and injuries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a portion of their website dedicated to family health. A summary of their tips for family summer safety are included below. For additional information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2019/p0517-eight-tips-healthy-summer.html.
Posted by
Well+Good

7 Pillows Experts Swear By To Prevent Tossing and Turning

A good pillow can make or break a good night’s rest. From pillow size and shape to fill and breathability (especially for hot sleepers), there’s so much to consider. The best pillows enhance your sleeping style to properly support our bodies, says Chris Winter, MD, sleep specialist at Charlottesville Neurology & Sleep Medicine and author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep is Broken and How To Fix It.
KIMT

Mayo Clinic doctors have advice on how to avoid a trip to the E.R. this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic say nearly 200,000 Americans die every year because of an injury and the summer months are the worst time of year for it. Summertime is the worst time of year for injuries because of the many summer activities you can do. Some of the worst injuries are related to boating, ATV's and motocross. Other injuries are due to the heat, fireworks and cliff jumping or diving.
Oklahoma StatePonca City News

Tick talk: Time for parasite prevention, OSU experts say

Body STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahomans are noticing they’re inadvertently bringing home tiny, uninvited hitchhikers this summer, Oklahoma State University experts said. Those guests are insatiable, and their numbers are peaking. “In Oklahoma, activity by the Lone Star tick usually peaks in May, but with all the rain we’ve had it...
vt.edu

Public health expert offers advice for July 4th celebrations this year

Before heading out this year to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends at barbeques, parades, and firework shows, Virginia Tech public health expert and epidemiologist Laura Hungerford says it’s important that your plans include public health safety measures. “The 4th of July is a great time to get together,...
pagosasprings.com

Common summer Southwest diseases & precautions

SJBPH Reminds Residents To Take Precautions To Prevent the Spread of Animal-Borne Diseases This Summer. With the Fourth of July approaching and local residents spending more time in the outdoors, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) reminds residents that the risk of contracting certain animal-borne diseases increases. Zoonotic diseases are more common during warm weather months when humans and animals are frequently in close contact. SJBPH stresses the importance of controlling the presence of rodents and mosquitoes around homes as well as wearing insect repellant and appropriate clothing when heading outdoors. Additionally, pets should be kept up to date on vaccinations, and protected from fleas and ticks. Wild animals should not be fed or handled, especially those that appear sick, nor should dead animals or animal waste be handled. It is important that children are also aware of these precautions.
heart.org

Viruses are the most common cause of myocarditis in children, experts offer guidance

Viral infection is the most common cause of inflammation in the heart muscle, called myocarditis, in children; however, there remains a diverse array of infectious and non-infectious causes of myocarditis that should be considered in diagnosis. Myocarditis caused by a virus is more often seen in children than in adults,...

