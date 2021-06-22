Cancel
Petersburg, AK

Petersburg businesses report losing nearly half their revenue during pandemic

By Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg
ktoo.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses in Petersburg responding to an annual survey say they lost nearly half of their revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic and laid off 9% of their workforce. Thirty-two local business leaders responded to the survey this spring compiled by consultant Rain Coast Data for Southeast Conference, the regional economic development organization. The annual effort also gauges the business climate in other communities and looks for trends, even before the global pandemic.

