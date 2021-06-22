Petersburg businesses report losing nearly half their revenue during pandemic

Maile is the President at Listen Technologies. She believes in travel, curiosity, great books, movies, love & chocolate. Withstanding the pandemic over the past year has required some quick thinking from companies: A family-owned jewelry business that had to close its retail store started a live YouTube gem show that increased revenue. Spotify, which had relied on ad revenue until advertisers cut budgets, pivoted to offer original content with podcasts and curated playlists. Corporations and event planners turned gatherings into online events with shipped kits for virtual team-building activities, such as cocktail classes via Zoom. And the examples go on.