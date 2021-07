Austrianova (the SG Austria group, Austrianova Singapore and Austrianova Thailand) is pleased and honoured to announce that, after extensive due diligence, Real Tech Fund (managed by Real Tech Holdings, Japan) has invested an undisclosed seven figure amount in Austrianova via its Real Tech Global Fund 1 to accelerate Austrianova’s growth. Real Tech Fund is a venture capital firm that invests specifically in innovative deep-technology startups mainly in Japan and Southeast Asia. Austrianova was assisted in this transaction by Square Associates. The financing from Real Tech coincides with, as well as bolsters, the Company’s next stage of growth in production capacity in order to satisfy the strong demand witnessed across the wide variety of applications that its unique protective cell encapsulation technology addresses. It also enhances and facilitates Austrianova’s entry into the Japanese market and specifically partnerships with clients benefiting from Austrianova’s Cell-ina-Box® and Bac-in-a-Box® technologies.