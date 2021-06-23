Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Local First Arizona Partners with Pipeline AZ to revitalize the rural job market in Pinal County

By admin
copperarea.com
 13 days ago

Local First AZ and Pipeline AZ are pooling their resources to optimize how rural job seekers and businesses in Pinal County connect in an ever-evolving, competitive, and fast-paced job market. The rural employment portal found at localfirstaz.pipelineaz.com provides one centralized platform for rural career exploration, posting available jobs, and one-on-one career consultation with intent to keep rural talent working in or near their hometowns.

www.copperarea.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinal County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Economy#Population Growth#First Az#Mag#Pipelineaz Com#Local First Arizona#Aires#San Manuel Holdings#Lfa#Az Pipeline Az
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy