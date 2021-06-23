Local First Arizona Partners with Pipeline AZ to revitalize the rural job market in Pinal County
Local First AZ and Pipeline AZ are pooling their resources to optimize how rural job seekers and businesses in Pinal County connect in an ever-evolving, competitive, and fast-paced job market. The rural employment portal found at localfirstaz.pipelineaz.com provides one centralized platform for rural career exploration, posting available jobs, and one-on-one career consultation with intent to keep rural talent working in or near their hometowns.www.copperarea.com