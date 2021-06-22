Cancel
Software

BioBam Bioinformatics Releases OmicsBox 2.0

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALENCIA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioBam announced last week the release of OmicsBox 2.0. This new version of BioBam’s bioinformatics solution offers a user-friendly data analysis platform that allows researchers to easily gain biological insights from next-generation sequencing data. The software offers “out-of-the-box” data analysis and functional interpretation of genomic, transcriptomic and metagenomic datasets for industry, academic and governmental research biologists.

