Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart, IN

Trial begins for woman charged with stabbing, killing husband

By AIMEE AMBROSE THE GOSHEN NEWS
Posted by 
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbL8B_0acU1DFq00

GOSHEN — Jurors were asked to consider whether an Elkhart woman accused of killing her husband had reacted from a history of alleged domestic violence two years ago.

Testimony began in the trial of Knesha Carruthers, 35, in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Carruthers is charged with murder, accused of stabbing her husband Jimmie Lee Gilliam, 33, in the chest with a kitchen knife while the couple drank with friends on the back porch of their home along West Jefferson Street in the early morning hours of July 27, 2019. Gilliam was later pronounced dead from his injury at a local hospital.

During opening arguments in the trial, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys recounted the situation, based on evidence collected during the investigation. A dispute arose between Carruthers and Gilliam, which led to Carruthers allegedly grabbing a knife from the kitchen, and using it stab Gilliam.

Clayes said Gilliam stumbled off the back porch as he bled, and friends rushed to help him. At the same time, she said Carruthers went back into the house and locked the doors, preventing anyone from going back inside, and then hid the knife in a personal tote.

Describing the situation as a series of choices, Claeys alleged Carruthers was uncooperative with investigators at first, but later admitted to the stabbing during a phone call to family.

“We are here because the defendant was mad,” Claeys said. “She was drunk, and she was high. Jimmy had embarrassed her in front of their friends, and she was done with him.”

One of Carruthers’ attorneys, Christopher Crawford, argued evidence will show more context to help explain the situation as an ultimate consequence from a series of domestic issues between the couple. Prior to the trial, the defense team has worked to build a mental health case around Carruthers experiencing battered women’s syndrome at the time of Gilliam died.

Crawford indicated Carruthers and Gilliam had a tumultuous relationship over about the six years since they met. He said evidence may show there was a domestic violence incident at a time shortly before Gilliam’s death.

Crawford also pointed out Gilliam and the couple’s friends had been drinking hours before Carruthers returned home from work and joined them. After the fight, with Gilliam injured, Crawford argued Carruthers ran back into the house in fear based on past issues.

“That can explain a lot of the conduct which you see demonstrated in connection with this,” Crawford said, asking the jury to keep context in mind. “The evidence will show to you and help you understand and evaluate what was transpiring at that point in time in connection with all these issues as it related to Knesha so that you have a better understanding of why the events were transpiring in the way they were.”

The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Goshen News

The Goshen News

Goshen, IN
1K+
Followers
99
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Goshen News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
Deputy, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Attorneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy