AU has record eight Hall Of Famers, two Eagle Forever Award winners in 2021

It was not a question of if Steve Dagostino would be elected to the Northeast-10 Conference Hall of Fame, it was only a matter of when. Now that the long overdue announcement has been made, Steve can put a ribbon on an historic career at the College of Saints Rose under Head Coach Brian Beaury. Steven was a two time All American and NE10 player of the year, before graduating in 2008. He was a fierce competitor who could have easily played Division One Basketball coming out of Guilderland, but Saint Rose was the college that gave Dags a scholarship, and the rest is history. He led Saint Rose to three NCAA Tournament Appearances, and no one will ever reach the milestones he did with the Golden Knights, recording over 15 hundred points, 500 assists and 200 steals. One or two of those maybe, but never all three.