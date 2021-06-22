AU has record eight Hall Of Famers, two Eagle Forever Award winners in 2021
Quantity and quality are the two key words to describe the Ashland University Hall of Fame Class of 2021. There are eight members of the 2021 class, which makes it the largest in school history. That class includes Nick Bellanco (football/track and field), Vickie Schmitz Brake (women's basketball), Paul Graham (swimming and diving), Joe Horn (football/track and field), Kibwe Johnson (track and field), Jacob Petkac (baseball), Carrie Ritchie (volleyball), and Simon West (men's soccer).www.times-gazette.com