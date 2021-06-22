Cancel
Loudonville, OH

American Legion Post 257 in Loudonville sends seven to Buckeye Boys State

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Legion Post 257 in Loudonville named seven Loudonville High School incoming seniors as delegates to Buckeye Boys State. Delegates are, third from left and to the right, Nathan Tarleton, Garrett Kick, John Q. Getz, Benjamin Sanchez, Matthew Baumbarger, Ashton Henley and Camden Stanton. They were named by the Boys State Committee, including chair Jim Danner, extreme left, committee member Dave Brown, to the right of Danner, and Tim Conway, far right. Boys State is a series of “hands-on” workshops on the principles and organization of Ohio state government held June 13-20 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Members of the Legion Post and Sons of the American Legion squadron interviewed the candidates.

