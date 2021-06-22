Cancel
Yonkers, NY

DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute at the 2021 BET Awards

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The beloved rap legend DMX will be the subject of a special tribute to take place during the 2021 BET Awards. The segment honoring the life and career of the Yonkers, New York musician was announced today (June 22nd) through a press release from the network. Swizz Beatz, the renowned producer and DMX's long time friend is curating the entire production. Veteran choreographer and video director Fatima Robinson, the mind behind some of the culture's iconic videos like Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" and other artists from Kendrick Lamar to Aaliyah to Sade, will be serving as creative director for the segment. Artists that will be performing during the tribute include Busta Rhymes, Method Man, the Griselda crew and Swizz Beatz. Actor Michael K. Williams will also make a special appearance during the tribute.

hiphopwired.com
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/
