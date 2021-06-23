Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Monroe, or 14 miles west of Columbus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Monroe around 720 PM CDT. Duncan around 740 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Ocaonee. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH