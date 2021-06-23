Severe Weather Statement issued for Ida by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ida THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WOODBURY AND IDA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sioux Falls.