Lucas County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Marion, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lucas; Marion; Monroe Nickel Hail Possible At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Melcher-Dallas, or 8 miles northeast of Chariton, moving southeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Russell, Williamson and Melrose.

alerts.weather.gov
#Special Weather Statement
