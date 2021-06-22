Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State health agency offers schools support for COVID-19 testing when classes resume

By Erik Gunn
wisconsinexaminer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with pop quizzes, math tests and English tests, Wisconsin schools will be equipped to give students another kind of test starting in the fall semester: COVID-19 tests. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will provide public and private schools and school districts free testing supplies and connect them with area laboratories to make it fast and easy for them to test students, staff, teachers and families for infections with the coronavirus, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday.

wisconsinexaminer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Health Agency#Private Schools#Covid 19 Testing#Dhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthantigotimes.com

Governor Evers, DHS Announce Enhanced COVID-19 Testing Support for Schools

COVID-19 testing services are now available for the 2021-2022 school year. Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced convenient and free of charge COVID-19 testing support for Wisconsin schools in the 2021-2022 school year. The new program connects schools with testing partners to handle the school’s on-site COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, students, and their families. The program is intended to make it easier for K-12 public, private, and independent charter schools to offer testing and help people make more informed decisions about how to manage COVID-19 and keep schools operating safely.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
B105

Wisconsin to Offer Enhanced COVID-19 Testing for Schools

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that they are free COVID testing in Wisconsin schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The state says the new program will connect testing partners to provide onsite testing at Wisconsin schools for students, teachers, staff, and their families. Participating K-12 schools and districts have the flexibility to choose the type of COVID-19 testing that works best for their school or district.
Washington StateSequim Gazette

State lifting COVID-19 health restrictions

For the first time since March 2020, Washington state businesses are able to open at full capacity, with the majority of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Gov. Jay Inslee removed the majority of capacity constraints and social distancing requirements on businesses Wednesday, allowing restaurants, bars and other businesses to open to full indoor capacity levels.
CollegesOnward State

Penn State Offering Weekend COVID-19 Testing For Summer Move-In

Penn State will expand its drop-in COVID-19 testing hours this weekend to accommodate students who are moving in on campus for the summer, the university announced Wednesday. Pegula Ice Arena will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, for students living in the dorms who need to be or would like to be tested for COVID-19.
Harleton, TXMarshall News Messenger

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic evident in area students' state test scores

The academic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on East Texas students’ learning is now evident as the Texas Education Agency reports state standardized test scores for the 2020-21 school year. While statewide preliminary STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) scores show a decline in scores in almost every...
Public Healthredlakenationnews.com

Health officials outline COVID-19 testing recommendations for summer season

Even as Minnesotans continue to push back COVID-19 through vaccination and other measures, health officials today said COVID-19 testing will remain a key tool in the coming months to help Minnesota keep the virus at bay. To underscore this point, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is offering updated guidance for who should get tested and when.
Public Healthnewhampshirebulletin.com

Schools given option to continue testing for COVID-19

When New Hampshire public school students return to classrooms in August and September, one piece of pandemic life might be sticking around: testing. Granite State schools will have the option to continue testing their students for COVID-19 when they return in the fall, under a voluntary program extending to June 30, 2022.
Public Health360dx.com

NIH Funds Additional $15M to COVID-19 Testing Projects for Schools

NEW YORK ─ The National Institutes of Health said on Friday that it is funding an additional five projects to identify ways of safely returning students and staff to school in areas with vulnerable and underserved populations. The awards represent the second installment of the Safe Return to School Diagnostic...
Public HealthThe Day

With COVID-19 cases declining, state closes mass testing sites

With nearly 70% of Connecticut's eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19 and demand for testing declining, the state Department of Public Health announced Thursday that all mass testing sites in the state have closed. “In large measure, Connecticut residents have stepped up and gotten vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and...
Public Healthphiladelphiaherald.com

WHO recommends Covid-19 tests in schools

The World Health Organisation on Friday said that Covid-19 tests should be carried out in schools - even when no cases have been detected - to avoid the "harmful" effects of remote learning. Screenings in schools had previously only been recommended if a cluster of coronavirus cases has been identified,...
Bernards, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Health Department offers COVID-19 tests in Basking Ridge on July 15

BERNARDS TWP. _ The Bernards Township Health Department has scheduled a COVID-19 testing clinic starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at the township Community Center, 289 South Maple Ave., Basking Ridge. Tests are available for those age 5 through adults. Walk-ins are welcome, but the last appointment will...
news8000.com

Mayo Clinic shuts down COVID-19 testing site, offers it at appointments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will begin offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination at appointments starting next week, closing down the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the former Occupational Health Building July 6. The last day of drive-up COVID-19 testing in Sparta was...
Pima, AZpima.gov

Health Department awarded $4 million to enhance equitable response to COVID-19 health literacy

The Pima County Board of Supervisors Tuesday accepted an award of $4,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH) for the Pima County Health Department as a part of a national two-year initiative to identify and implement best practices for improving health literacy to enhance COVID-19 vaccination and other mitigation practices among underserved populations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy