Real people: HGTV’s ‘Property Brothers’ descends on Galveston Isle

Jonathan and Drew Scott, HGTV’s “Property Brothers” were in Galveston for several weeks this spring filming their “Brother vs. Brother” series, showcasing the redo of two waterfront homes there.

Roseann Rogers, Stewart Title’s new regional sales manager, said the company recently inked a partnership with the show - and that the brothers mentioned they particularly enjoyed the Penguin Encounter at Moody Gardens, Pleasure Pier and flyboarding on the bay when they were here.

“It was a pleasure handling the home closings for Jonathan and Drew,” said Drew Dobbs, escrow officer, Stewart of Galveston. “I am excited to see how the remodels turn out, and I hope that the buyers are thrilled with their new homes.” The closing transactions were done at the company’s West End Office.

Clips of the episode are available at hgtv.com. The new season will debut with this project at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

Beth Wolff Realtors Real Living founder Beth Wolff and former Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire grabbed a moment to catch up recently when Whitmire served as the keynote speaker at the recent YWCA Outstanding Women’s Legacy Luncheon.

The pair have a long history of shared community engagement going back to Wolff’s appointment to the ground-breaking Houston Job Training Partnership Council in 1983. Now known as HoustonWorks USA, Whitmire’s program served as a national model for using federal funds for workforce development and human services to the benefit of both the individuals trainees and the greater business community.

The Awty International School marked its 60th anniversary at the annual International Festival, which celebrates culture, food and tradition from all around the world. The event included entertainment, cultural booths and a dinner for all of the attendees. John Daugherty, Realtors’ Caroline O’Reardon, who is originally from Dublin, Ireland, sponsored the Irish booth. She said she enjoyed celebrating her heritage with the entire Awty community.

John Daugherty Jr. attended the Men of Distinction Luncheon this month at River Oaks Country Club. Daugherty has been a longtime supporter of the Men of Distinction and the charities it supports. Proceeds from the Men of Distinction event this year provided support for a clinician/research scientist partnership that directly benefits children.

Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty’s Missy Wibbelsman sponsored a table at the recent Home Services Bazaar for the Village Place subdivision. She handed out real estate information as well as the company’s “Pet Safe ID Decals” to alert first responders to pets in the home, which prompted an appreciative visit to her booth by McGruff the Crime Dog.

Marth Turner Sotheby’s International Realty broker/agent broker Cheryl Ford arranged for a taco truck and MCE credit for a Chuck Jacobus class on surveys at her for recent Broker Open House at her listing by custom home builder Mike Boutros. Fellow agents Robin Tucker and Betsy Vanderbrouk reported a particularly enjoyable, informative, delicious afternoon.

Judi Griggs is a writer who lives in Houston in the winter and Buffalo in the summer - because the reverse would be ridiculous. Contact her at realnewshouston@gmail.com or through judigriggs.com.