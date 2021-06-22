Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cowlitz County, WA

Cowlitz County pharmacies, outreach clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives

By Katie Fairbanks
Longview Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowlitz County residents who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine could have a chance to win money, sweepstakes or to receive a coupon depending on where they get the shot. Many vaccine providers are offering incentives to encourage vaccination, along with the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery. The giveaways may not be convincing everyone, but they’re worth offering to get as many people vaccinated as possible Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said.

tdn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cowlitz County, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Vaccines
City
Kelso, WA
Cowlitz County, WA
Health
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health And Safety#Vaccinations#Safeway#Rite Aid#Kroger#Ilani Casino#Player Services#Cougar#Board#Wallace Elementary School#Winco#Woodland#Latino#Cowlitz County Krager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
CVS
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy