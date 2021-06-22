Cowlitz County pharmacies, outreach clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Cowlitz County residents who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine could have a chance to win money, sweepstakes or to receive a coupon depending on where they get the shot. Many vaccine providers are offering incentives to encourage vaccination, along with the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery. The giveaways may not be convincing everyone, but they’re worth offering to get as many people vaccinated as possible Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said.