Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Albany Man Arrested For Exposing Himself To Women

By Rodney B More
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when you think that you’ve heard it all, another crazy story comes along to make you think that it can’t possibly be true. Unfortunately for four women in Albany, the stories are true. An Albany man has been arrested for performing lewd acts in front of them after he asked for directions.

wblk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ontario, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Criminal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Saratoga Springs, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Saratoga Police Release Video Following Accusations of Brutality

Surveillance video in downtown Saratoga captured the horrifying moment when a motorcycle smashed into an unsuspecting vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 24th. In the :21 second video clip shared by the Saratoga Springs Police Department, it appears as though the man on the motorcycle was speeding through a red-light on Broadway when his bike collided with a truck turning left through a green light. In the video, it does appear as though the truck had the right-of-way when the horrifying collision occurred.
North Tonawanda, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bomb Squad Finds Multiple Explosives in North Tonawanda Home

A bomb squad was called to a home in North Tonawanda and ednded up clearing multiple explosive devices from a home there. The devices were found Sunday, July 4, 2021, in a home on Tremont Street, according to WIVB. Police initially responded to a call about smoke and a potential small fire. When they arrived on the scene, the man who lives in the home told police that he burned food in the kitchen. Police didn't believe his story because of how much smoke there was. According to WKBW, police then called in the bomb squad, Hazmat, and officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco (ATF). The resident, Daniel Benchik, was taken to the hospital for burns to his face and hands. Benchik has not been charged yet, but police say charges are pending their investigation. As of now, there is no motive that has been announced as to what he was planning to do with the explosives.
Public SafetyPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

NY State Police Warn – Don’t Make this $10,000 Mistake this Weekend

The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000. The New York State Police will be in full force this weekend to save lives and help you avoid the financial costs. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York State Police and local law enforcement around the Capital Region will have an increased presence on our streets as they crack down on drunk and drugged driving this 4th of July weekend. As you head out you may encounter sobriety checkpoints between Friday July 2nd and Monday July 5th.
AccidentsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drowning at Hudson Valley Creek

A 20 year old Town of Poughkeepsie man has died after an incident at the Wappinger Creek on Tuesday June 29th. At approximately 6:20pm, on Tuesday June 29th, The Duchess County Sheriff's Office, New Hackensack Fire Department and the Town of Wappinger Ambulance were all dispatched to the Wappinger Creek area on New Hackensack road behind the Wappingers Falls Trailer Park after reports of a possible drowning.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pooh Shiesty Indicted by Feds, Authorities Use His Instagram Posts of Money and Car as Evidence

Pooh Shiesty has been indicted on several federal charges in connection to a shooting incident in the Miami area from October of 2020. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (June 29), Pooh, born Lontrell Williams, was hit with federal charges of Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of Violent Crime, Hobbs Act Robbery Conspiracy and Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence on June 25.

Comments / 0

Community Policy