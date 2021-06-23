Jack Ingram Nissan helps current and future customers find their next crossover SUV

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. People want to buy (or lease) crossover SUVs. Jack Ingram Nissan is ready to help them meet that goal with a robust mix of 2022 and 2021 options in the popular automotive industry segment. One of the valuable ways people choose a vehicle is to compare them on a head-to-head basis. The redesigned 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and the carried over 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport each compete in particularly competitive corner of the crossover SUV class. While these two vehicles do face a tough road ahead of them, each one has more than a few elements that will put them at, or near, the top of their respective segments.