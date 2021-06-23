Member Service Representative

University of Phoenix is a pioneer in online education. For decades before, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has helped empower thousands of professionals to realize their education and career goals studying remotely. The University recently achieved the 2021 UPCEA Excellence in Online Leadership designation, a validation of the University’s ongoing dedication to innovation in virtual learning. Featuring more than 100 online programs strategically aligned with over 300 occupations, University of Phoenix is committed to supporting professionals in achieving their career goals. In addition to degree programs, University of Phoenix recently launched a selection of Professional Development Courses, allowing individuals to improve their skills in high-demand career sectors. These programs specifically support professionals in the digital marketing, IT services, non-clinical healthcare and education industries. Programs are accessible via the University’s online learning portal. Students can also benefit from Career Services for Life™, which includes a number of career-support services including a team of career coaches who can help students and alumni build a personalized career plan to support their long-term aspirations. University of Phoenix is a decades-long provider of online educational programs, many of which have received programmatic accreditation. University of Phoenix is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (http://hlcommission.org). While degree programs are mostly delivered online, at this time, the main University of Phoenix campus located on South Riverpoint Parkway in Phoenix provides in-person classroom and lab space for practicums, residencies and other in-person aspects of online degree programs.