Member Service Representative
Kosciusko REMC is hiring a Member Service Representative. Are you a friendly, enthusiastic, detail-oriented person looking for a permanent full-time position? Would you like to assist members with electric and internet questions? We need someone with excellent communication skills and who possesses previous office or call center environment experience. Can you communicate positively, remain calm under stress, exhibit patience, and possess conflict resolution abilities? Do you have experience processing payments and balancing a cash drawer? Computer skills in Microsoft Outlook, Word, and Excel are a must. Do you possess adequate data entry skills with a high level of accuracy?www.inkfreenews.com