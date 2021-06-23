Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Argentines recall Maradona goal of the century 35 years on

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31E4Jy_0acTxQWX00

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - It was 35 years ago today that Diego Maradona taught England to play, and the date did not go unnoticed in Argentina, where his compatriots remembered his “goal of the century” with a nationwide celebration of cheers and applause.

Maradona scored twice against England in a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup, the second of which was a solo goal often classed as the greatest goal ever scored.

To remember the feat, Argentines took to their windows, balconies, and gardens to shout “Gooooooooool!” at precisely 16:09, the exact moment the ball hit the net at the Aztec Stadium on June 22, 1986.

“The goal was so incredible that it sent the whole country into a delirium,” recalled Leonardo Oliver, a Buenos Aires muralist.

When Maradona died last year the country went into mourning with displays of grief that illustrated just how much he meant to a nation that has not won the World Cup since he took them to the title in Mexico in 1986.

The Argentine Football Association encouraged people to remember the former Napoli and Boca Juniors player by rewatching or relistening to the commentary of the goal “at top volume.”

“When the ball goes in again, let’s shout so they hear it in heaven,” it said in a social media post.

Across the country, thousands of people downloaded the video and obliged.

There was, however, no celebration of Maradona’s first goal in the game, which he scored four minutes earlier at 16:05. Maradona put Argentina 1-0 up by punching the ball past England keeper Peter Shilton.

The goal, he said, was scored by “the hand of God.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Shilton
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentines#England#Aztec#Boca Juniors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star’s death

San Isidro (Argentina) (AFP) – The psychiatrist who was treating Diego Maradona when he died last November denies any responsibility for his demise, which an expert panel has blamed on neglect, her lawyer said Thursday. Agustina Cosachov, 36, will tell investigators the footballer “died of a coronary issue that in...
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

Prosecutors Question Maradona's Doctor In Manslaughter Probe

Argentine prosecutors will on Monday question Diego Maradona's personal physician, implicated with six other medical professionals in having neglected the ailing football icon in his final days. The appearance of Leopoldo Luque, 39, will close a two-week process of interrogating the seven, who appeared one-by-one to state their case. A...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Maradona’s doctor questioned in star’s death

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Diego Maradona’s doctor was questioned by prosecutors Monday in an investigation into claims that he and six other medical personnel had neglected the ailing football icon in his final days, precipitating his death. The appearance of Leopoldo Luque, 39, closes a two-week process of interrogation, with...
Soccergoal.com

Lionel Messi four goals short of Diego Maradona's free-kick record

Messi scored a sublime free-kick against Ecuador in Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal tie…. Lionel Messi made a mark in Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal clash against Ecuador at the Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico Stadium in Goiânia, Brazil as he scored a free-kick to seal a win for his team. The FC...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Argentine Gonzalez joins Fiorentina on five-year deal

Milan (AFP) – Striker Nicolas Gonzalez has signed for Fiorentina after three seasons with Stuttgart, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday. The 23-year-old, currently playing in the Copa America with Argentina for whom he has eight caps and two goals, has signed a five-year deal until June 2026. Fiorentina...
Soccerchatsports.com

Should Maradona Jr’s candid Osimhen critique shape second year at Napoli?

While some have perceived the honest appraisal of the Nigeria striker as blunt, the son of the late Argentina and Azzurri legend made arresting points. A son’s behaviour or character is often expected to resemble his father’s, and this sentiment seems validated by Diego Junior’s seemingly hard-hitting evaluation of Victor Osimhen’s debut season in Serie A.
Soccer94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Neymar wants Brazil to face Argentina in Copa America final

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil forward Neymar said he hopes Argentina will be their opponents in the Copa America final and has no doubts that the hosts would come out on top against their fierce rivals. Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s semi-final in Rio de Janeiro thanks to...
Soccertucsonpost.com

Monterrey sign Argentine goalkeeper Andrada

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has joined Mexico's Monterrey after parting ways with Buenos Aires giants Boca Juniors, the Liga MX club said on Sunday. The 30-year-old will be tied to Los Rayados until December 2024 after Boca accepted an undisclosed transfer fee. He is...
Soccersandiegouniontribune.com

Brazil fans not in the mood for Copa America semifinals

RIO DE JANEIRO — Soccer fans at the fancy Piraquê club in Rio de Janeiro can’t wait to once again gather at the bar beside a swimming pool to watch great players fight for a major tournament trophy in crowded stadia while they calmly sip on caipirinhas. Though the Copa...
Soccersemoball.com

Lucas Paqueta becomes key player for Brazil at Copa America

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- When Lucas Paqueta left the pitch in pain at the end of Brazil's 1-0 win over Peru at a Copa America semifinal on Monday, there was concern among teammates whether he would play in Saturday's final. Few at the start of the tournament would have thought that the 23-year-old would become such a key Brazilian player.
SoccerSB Nation

Thiago Silva captains Brazil into Copa América final

With at least one representative at each of the four Euro 2020 semifinalists, Chelsea are already guaranteed a European Champion this summer. But if Thiago Silva has anything to say about this, we will also be able to call the club home to a South American Champion. Captain Silva and...
Soccer104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Argentina beat Colombia in shootout to reach Copa America final

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Emiliano Martinez was the hero for Argentina as he saved three times in a shootout to take his team into a Copa America final match-up with Brazil after Tuesday’s semi-final against Colombia finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. Martinez, who tried to distract Colombia’s players in the shootout...
Worldpunditarena.com

“I want Argentina!” – Bullish Neymar wants Lionel Messi reunion as Brazil reach Copa America Final

Neymar has said that he will be supporting Argentina in tonight’s Copa America semi-final after Brazil clinched their spot in this Saturday’s South American showpiece. Brazil overcame Peru 1-0 in the Copa America last night, with Neymar providing the assist for Lucas Paqueta’s 35th minute winner. The semi-final scoreline in Rio de Janeiro matched that of Brazil’s quarter-final win over Chile, which also saw Paqueta net the only goal.
Worldwmleader.com

Magic Messi, Villa keeper Martinez put Argentina in Copa America Final

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it. There was magic at both ends of the pitch as Argentina and Colombia fought for a place across from Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final. Lionel Messi continued his special tournament by...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Keeper Martinez sends Argentina into Copa final against Brazil

Brasília (AFP) – Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero as Argentina defeated Colombia on penalties to set up a dream Copa America final against Brazil on Tuesday. Argentina stopper Martinez saved three penalties in the shoot-out after a bruising 1-1 draw in Brasilia. Hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Lionel Messi on cusp of carrying Argentina to Copa América triumph

The irony of the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) discussion is that team accolades are used as a deciding factor to display individual greatness. Many people believe that Lionel Messi cannot be considered the best soccer player who ever lived because he has never won a major trophy with Argentina. His longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has the advantage over him in this department because Portugal defeated France to win Euro 2016. People forget to mention that they won the final without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner because he had to leave the match in the 25th minute due to an injury.
Worldtheathletic.com

Emi Martinez is a ‘phenomenon’ after penalty heroics — Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has labelled his Argentina team-mate Emi Martinez a “phenomenon” after the Aston Villa goalkeeper was the hero in their Copa America victory over Colombia. Martinez saved three of Colombia’s five penalties in the Copa America semi-final, after the match finished 1-1 following goals from Lautaro Martinez and Luis Diaz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy