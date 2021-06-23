Cancel
Tennis

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff among first-round winners in Eastbourne

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2021 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

2021-06-23 00:14:01 GMT+00:00 - Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to upset No. 7 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 0-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5, at Viking International Eastbourne.

The 17-year-old American star was one of 16 winners Tuesday, as all 16 first-round matches were played after rain postponed Monday's action at the grass-court event in England.

The top four seeds -- Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Iga Swiatek of Poland -- all advanced, but the latter three needed three sets to do so. Italian Camila Giorgi took down No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia upset Russian No. 8 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-3.

Other winners were No. 6 Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland; Americans Alison Riske and Shelby Rogers; Anett Kontaveit of Estonia; Daria Kasatkina of Russia; Ons Jabeur of Tunisia; Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia; and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Bad Homburg Open

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic took down American No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, in two hours and nine minutes Tuesday in the round of 16 at Bad Homburg, Germany.

No. 2 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus defeated countrywoman Yuliya Hatouka 7-5, 6-0, by saving seven of 10 break points and winning 74 percent of her first serve points.

Also on Tuesday, No. 8 seed Laura Siegemund of Germany cruised past fellow German Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-2, and American Amanda Anisimova beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-5. A fifth match was suspended due to darkness, with Spanish No. 7 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo up on Japan's Misaki Doi 6-4, 2-3.

--Field Level Media

