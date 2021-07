Andre Fili looked better than ever until a critical accidental foul took a likely victory away against Daniel Pineda at UFC Fight Night 190. Fili (21-8 MMA, 9-7 UFC) was putting punishing combinations on Pineda (27-14 MMA, 4-5 UFC) and nearly got the knockout in the opening round of their featherweight fight, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It seemed he had all the momentum in the second round, but then during an exchange, he got a finger into the eye of his opponent at the 46-second mark, resulting in a no contest.