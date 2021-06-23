Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Retail workers quit in record numbers

By Jonathan Horn
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TN0pm_0acTw1gE00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A record 649,000 retail workers quit their jobs in April across the nation, the largest number since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the data in 2000.

Those workers are adding to a hiring crunch already plaguing San Diego businesses.

Angelica Sele could use some good people for her South Park beauty boutique. After all, she just moved Angelica B. Beauty into a larger spot on 30th Street.

"It was definitely worth it because I knew that this was our location to do everything I wanted to do," she said.

Sele's looking to hire another four people, but the search has been a struggle.

"There's no one applying," she said. "Before I used to put a job listing out on Craigslist and in that week I would have 40 applicants that I'd have to filter through but now if I'm lucky maybe two a month."

The question many are asking now is where those workers went. In the pandemic, some workers retrained for more in-demand fields such as tech, biotech, advanced manufacturing, health care, and education. Others remain home with childcare issues or COVID-19 concerns. Unemployment is also being boosted by $300 per week through Sept. 7.

Some found jobs with better hours.

Rachel King, co-founder of the Kaneh company, an edibles manufacturer in Miramar, says she's hired workers from restaurants, grocery stores, and the music industry during the pandemic.

"When the pandemic started we had a boom in business, and we did a huge hiring at the time," she said.

King said even if the pay isn't significantly better, the hours make a huge difference.

Eddie Lopez lost his job at a concert venue when COVID-19 hit.

"Having weekends off is something I didn't have before, but having weekends off is a little joy," he said.

The San Diego Workforce Partnership offers resources such as retraining programs .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
PLANetizen

Parks Overwhelmed by Record Numbers of Visitors

After a few months of respite from the tourist crowds, America's parks and public lands have seen a resurgence of visitors–and with it, the return of concerns about overcrowding, trash, and other management issues. As Jonathan Thompson writes in High Country News, tourist "numbers surged to record-breaking levels during the latter part of 2020 — a trend that was reflected and then some on the surrounding non-park lands."
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple to pilot ‘Retail Flex’ hybrid in-store and work-from-home program for retail workers this year

Apple plans to test a “Retail Flex” hybrid in-store and work-from-home arrangement with a small number of store employees later this year. The arrangement will allow employees to work some weeks at their retail store location and other weeks remotely. From home, workers will handle online sales, customer service and technical support, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing company policies.
Real EstateWTGS

South Carolina mortgage applications reached record number

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Mortgage applications hit a record number in 2020, according to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA.) The department released it’s 10 Year Snapshot and 2020 Mortgage Log Report where it compares the application data received from lenders and licensed brokers. According to the findings,...
Retailpaydayreport.com

Help Us Cover the “Retail Worker Rebellion”

Nearly every week this summer, we have seen retail workers demand better working conditions. In April of 2021 alone, 649,000 retail workers quit as they felt drained from working in the pandemic and are now demanding more from their employers; it is the largest exodus of retail workers in one month since the Department of Labor began tracking the statistics 20 years ago.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Inflation Rate Spikes As Retail Workers Quit And Chairman Powell Deflects

Wow, talk about a retail double-whammy headache that turned miserable! First the workers quit and then the May PCE (personal consumption expenditure) index hit its biggest inflationary increase in 29 years!. The Department of Commerce released their PCE numbers Friday morning and the index hit 3.4% (excluding food and energy)...
Lifestylemynspr.org

Millions Of Workers Say 'I Quit' As Restaurants And Hotels Reopen

It's being called the great resignation. As the pandemic winds down, workers across the U.S. are quitting their jobs in record numbers - 4 million in April alone. And restaurants and hotels are feeling it the most. NPR's Andrea Hsu has been looking at what's going on, and she's with us now. Hey, Andrea.
Public HealthKGLO News

Post pandemic assessments leading some workers to quit jobs

IOWA CITY — With the long pandemic coming to a gradual end, many Iowans are considering job changes — and even career changes — as we begin to emerge from the months of isolation. Stephen Courtright, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa, says COVID-19 has...
Glynn County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Tourism numbers soar at a record pace

Jun. 25—While some areas of the country are slowly emerging from the pandemic, the Golden Isles is on pace to have an all-time record year for tourism. Glynn County tourism is 23 percent ahead of the pre-COVID 2019 numbers and 11 percent ahead of the best year ever, said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau during its quarterly Partnership Meeting Thursday.
Economylanereport.com

Labor survey: Job openings, turnover rates remain steady across U.S.

WASHINGTON — The number of job openings was little changed at 9.2 million on the last business day of May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Hires were little changed at 5.9 million. Total separations decreased to 5.3 million. Within separations, the quits rate decreased to 2.5%. The...

Comments / 2

Community Policy