Greene County, IL

Local Landowners & Spire Continue Remediation Effort Communication Woes

wlds.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFailed communication between a pipeline company and landowners has led to a federal lawsuit over easement access. Spire STL Pipeline has filed for temporary injunction to gain access to a rural road in Greene County to gain access to land owned by the Betty Ann Jefferson Trust, Philip and Zena Brown, and Marc Steckel. Spire has asked the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois to grant temporary access to complete remediation efforts in the pipeline’s easement.

wlds.com
