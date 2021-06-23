Cancel
Naperville, IL

National Weather Service working to ‘solve the puzzle’ of Sunday’s storm. 3 tornadoes confirmed, but officials study possibility of at least one more.

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas
Chicago Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologists with Chicago’s National Weather Service generally spend their days sitting in their Romeoville office, looking ahead — analyzing data and trends to warn some 10 million area residents what conditions to expect in the future. Since Sunday night’s devastating thunderstorms, however, roughly half or more of the 14 meteorologists...

www.chicagotribune.com
