Van Avery Found Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity in 2018 South Jacksonville Homicide
A South Jacksonville man charged with murdering his mother and attempting to murder his brother in 2018 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. 26 year old Glenn Van Avery’s case was heard in Morgan County Court this afternoon, with stipulations filed by two psychiatrists from the Illinois Department of Human Services during a bench trial setting. Van Avery was found fit to stand trial in April of last year after several mental health evaluations.wlds.com