Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan County, IL

Van Avery Found Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity in 2018 South Jacksonville Homicide

wlds.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Jacksonville man charged with murdering his mother and attempting to murder his brother in 2018 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. 26 year old Glenn Van Avery’s case was heard in Morgan County Court this afternoon, with stipulations filed by two psychiatrists from the Illinois Department of Human Services during a bench trial setting. Van Avery was found fit to stand trial in April of last year after several mental health evaluations.

wlds.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Morgan County, IL
Government
Jacksonville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#By Reason Of Insanity#Mental Health Issues#Dhs#Morgan County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained

The legal controversy surrounding Britney Spears is no secret. The pop star is fighting for changes to her court-appointed conservatorship, which has controlled her career and finances since 2008. Last month, Britney, 39, publicly addressed the court for the first time, calling the conservatorship abusive while demanding an end to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy