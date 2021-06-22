SEAS Entrepreneur Q&A: Monika Weber on Launching a Start-up While at Yale

Dr. Monika Weber, CEO and founder of Boston area-based Fluid-Screen, co-invented the bacterial and virus detection and identification technology that her company is based on while still a graduate student in Electrical Engineering at Yale. The Fluid-Screen platform allows users to place a sample directly on a microchip, bypassing the time-consuming step of culturing samples on a Petri dish. The biosensor can detect bacteria in liquid samples in a matter of minutes, with an accuracy greater than 99%.