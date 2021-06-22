Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

SEAS Entrepreneur Q&A: Monika Weber on Launching a Start-up While at Yale

yale.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Monika Weber, CEO and founder of Boston area-based Fluid-Screen, co-invented the bacterial and virus detection and identification technology that her company is based on while still a graduate student in Electrical Engineering at Yale. The Fluid-Screen platform allows users to place a sample directly on a microchip, bypassing the time-consuming step of culturing samples on a Petri dish. The biosensor can detect bacteria in liquid samples in a matter of minutes, with an accuracy greater than 99%.

seas.yale.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Up#Yale School#Seas#Fluid Screen#Electrical Engineering#Ceid#Aglp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy