Neighbors, strangers come together to help recover belongings of couple whose Naperville home was flattened in EF-3 tornado

Shiva Patel joined family, friends and strangers Monday as they sifted through the wreckage of a two-story house that had been the Naperville home of his grandparents. They were looking for anything that could be salvaged and saved from Arvind and Savita Patel’s house at 1809 Princeton Circle, which had been leveled Sunday night by a tornado with by winds in excess of 136 mph. The couple was pulled from the rubble by firefighters and miraculously survived.