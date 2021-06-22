Cancel
Environment

Alert Day on Thursday, severe storms possible – Gary

Channel 3000
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alert Day is now in the forecast for Thursday for the potential for severe thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Some thunderstorms may become severe and bring high winds, heavy rain, and hail. Showers and thunderstorms will likely continue Thursday...

www.channel3000.com
Environmentspectrumnews1.com

Severe storms possible Wednesday and Thursday

Storms fire up across the region Wednesday through Thursday as a frontal system slowly sweeps through the state. Severe thunderstorm warnings possible Wednesday afternoon through evening. Storms could produce damaging winds and torrential rainfall. Another wave of storms possible again Thursday. For a feed of severe weather reports, scroll to...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert: Storms with heavy rain Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Yellow Alert is up Thursday for storms that will produce heavy rain. Tropical moisture will be drawn northward as Elsa continues to move up the coast. This will combine with a cold front on Thursday, to produce thunderstorms with locally heavy rain. Not every location...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Few more storms Thursday before an earlier First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds and rain from Elsa keep us a little cooler in the short term. Higher end summer rain chances are here for much of the next five days. Elsa made its mainland America landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida early Wednesday morning. Its broad cloud shield has us with sporadic (regular) rain showers Wednesday afternoon. We can also thank our slightly cooler weather to Elsa.
New Bern, NCWLOS.com

Tropical storm watch: High winds, heavy rains and isolated tornados all possible Thursday

NEW BERN, Craven County — A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for all of eastern North Carolina through Thursday evening. Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall Wednesday morning just north of Cedar Key in the Big Bend region on Florida's gulf coast. Officials there said the expected threats of strong winds and heavy rain along with flooding in an area already saturated from recent rains will continue into Wednesday afternoon.
EnvironmentNBCMontana

Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Storms are developing in the Bitterroot Valley and into southwest Montana. Some storms have the potential to become strong to severe, especially in southwest Montana. The biggest threats with these developing storms will be lightning and gusty winds. Gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible. Threats for storms dwindle into this evening.
Northumberland County, VAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northumberland TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Heathsville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - A few tornadoes are expected. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes - www.readyvirginia.gov - weather.gov/akq
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Possible Severe Storms Again Today in Connecticut and Hudson Valley

When things heat up and we get that heat and humidy like we will again today, there's always the risk of some severe weather blowing through. It may be a repeat of yesterday afternoon and evening as temperatures climb well into the 90's again today and the humidity soars. The National Weather Service has not only issued a heat advisory for the region in effect until 8 PM tonight, but they are also warning of more severe storms possible later this afternoon and into tonight.
Northumberland County, VAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Northumberland by NWS

Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Storms with heavy rain Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our weather will be turning much more active to end the week, with a Yellow Alert up on Thursday for heavy rain. Some tropical moisture is being drawn northward as Elsa begins to make its way up the coast. Strong thunderstorms from Pennsylvania and Michigan will slowly work toward Western New York tonight. They will begin to weaken as they get closer, but a few storms may be strong with gusty winds, mainly in the southern Finger Lakes before midnight.
New Bern, NCwcti12.com

Tropical storm watch: High winds, heavy rains and isolated tornados all possible Thursday

NEW BERN, Craven County — A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for all of eastern North Carolina through Thursday evening. Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall Wednesday morning just north of Cedar Key in the Big Bend region on Florida's gulf coast. Officials there said the expected threats of strong winds and heavy rain along with flooding in an area already saturated from recent rains will continue into Wednesday afternoon.
Norton, MAprovidencejournal.com

RI weather forecast: Elsa likely to bring heavy rain, strong wind late Thursday, Friday

Elsa should bring heavy rain, strong wind and even a threat of a tornado to Southern New England late Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters in the Weather Service's Norton, Massachusetts, office are keeping a close watch on the storm, which has weakened to a tropical storm and is threatening Florida's northern Gulf Coast Wednesday after bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the Tampa Bay region.

