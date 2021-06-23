D-backs Preview #75: 6/22 vs. Brewers

Is there evidence to suggest that the Diamondbacks are guilty of “rushing” players back before they’re ready? There was much discussion about Zac Gallen coming back without a real rehab stint, just a start against some low-level prospects. And the doubters seemed to be proved correct, with his shortest, and one of the worst, starts he has made in an Arizona uniform. While he was never likely to go very deep into the game, Gallen didn’t get through three innings, allowing four runs in 2.2 innings. While hindsight is 20/20, that feels little or no better than what one of our replacement level pitchers would have given the team. But Gallen may not be the only such case.