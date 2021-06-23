Shopping Options in Downtown Shelbyville, KY

Pixabay

Shelbyville, KY is a scenic destination with many wonderful amenities. Its lovely landscape of farmland and rolling hills is conveniently located between Frankfort and Louisville. An easy drive not far off Interstate 64, downtown Shelbyville is packed with interesting shops, dining options, and businesses. Whether you’re a resident or visiting for a day or two, Shelbyville’s downtown district offers great shopping options. You’ll find everything from unique gifts and home goods to clothing, food, antiques, and more.

If you enjoy browsing for antiques, there are several options from which to choose. Be sure to visit the Wakefield Scearce Galleries, located at 525 Washington Street. The Gallery was once home to a girls’ school and offers a glimpse into the rich history of Shelby County. Just a few blocks away at 514 Main Street, Reclaimed on Main offers a huge inventory and is one of several antique shops in Shelbyville that feature seemingly endless wares and treasures from days gone by.

The Shoppes at Blue Gables, located at 800 Main Street, is another interesting downtown stop. Built in 1939, it was originally the Blue Gables Motel. It now offers an array of retail stores featuring gifts and jewelry. Recently renovated, it also features a salon, massage therapist, and other businesses. They offer special events there too, such as the Friday Farmer’s Market in the Courtyard and other fun seasonal happenings.

One of the many gems located within the Blue Gables is the Gogh Crazy art studio. The studio offers painting and craft parties, as well as art classes, all in a relaxing atmosphere, and customized to your individual or group needs. Classes include drawing lessons, canvas, wooden cut outs, and more. In addition, Gogh Crazy hosts guest artists and other artsy events throughout the year.

Another great place to visit in the Blue Gables is the Impress Boutique. They offer custom gifts, clothing, chocolates, home décor, and more. Or, if you’re in the mood for a little pampering, make an appointment at Paintbox Nail Designs, Brittany's Salon, or the Indulge Beauty Bar.

Other downtown Shelbyville attractions include the Polka Dotted Pineapple at 526 Main Street, an upscale women’s consignment shop. You’ll find additional fun and eclectic collections of clothing, jewelry, gifts and other items at stores like Gypsy Sisters at 525 Main Street, and nearby at Eight Twenty8, to name a few.

Be sure and check out Baehr's Den Collectibles at 724 Washington Street, and Stacey's Simple Stuff over at 1026 Main Street too, as each boasts a lovely assortment of home décor, gifts, and other goodies.

Shelbyville even caters to brides-to-be! If you’re planning a wedding, stop in the I Do Bridal Boutique at 610 Main Street for a beautiful selection of gowns and accessories.

The Shelbyville Downtown District also features a local home furnishings favorite at 604 Main Street, Tracy's Furniture. You’ll find friendly, hometown service and furniture for every room, as well as mattresses, appliances, and home décor items.

For a bit of refreshment, visit the Serendipity Candy Kitchen at 519 Main Street. This sweet stop offers baked goods, candy, ice cream, and other delights to eat right away or to take home. As if that wasn’t enough, they offer unique boutique gift items and greeting cards, too.

Downtown Shelbyville, KY offers a little bit of everything, sure to please most anyone. Next time you’re in the area, why not stop by?

