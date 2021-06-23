Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelbyville, KY

Shopping Options in Downtown Shelbyville, KY

Posted by 
Karen Lange
Karen Lange
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4gkE_0acTtXYm00
Pixabay

Shelbyville, KY is a scenic destination with many wonderful amenities. Its lovely landscape of farmland and rolling hills is conveniently located between Frankfort and Louisville. An easy drive not far off Interstate 64, downtown Shelbyville is packed with interesting shops, dining options, and businesses. Whether you’re a resident or visiting for a day or two, Shelbyville’s downtown district offers great shopping options. You’ll find everything from unique gifts and home goods to clothing, food, antiques, and more.

If you enjoy browsing for antiques, there are several options from which to choose. Be sure to visit the Wakefield Scearce Galleries, located at 525 Washington Street. The Gallery was once home to a girls’ school and offers a glimpse into the rich history of Shelby County. Just a few blocks away at 514 Main Street, Reclaimed on Main offers a huge inventory and is one of several antique shops in Shelbyville that feature seemingly endless wares and treasures from days gone by.

The Shoppes at Blue Gables, located at 800 Main Street, is another interesting downtown stop. Built in 1939, it was originally the Blue Gables Motel. It now offers an array of retail stores featuring gifts and jewelry. Recently renovated, it also features a salon, massage therapist, and other businesses. They offer special events there too, such as the Friday Farmer’s Market in the Courtyard and other fun seasonal happenings.

One of the many gems located within the Blue Gables is the Gogh Crazy art studio. The studio offers painting and craft parties, as well as art classes, all in a relaxing atmosphere, and customized to your individual or group needs. Classes include drawing lessons, canvas, wooden cut outs, and more. In addition, Gogh Crazy hosts guest artists and other artsy events throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcPTe_0acTtXYm00
Blue Gables

Another great place to visit in the Blue Gables is the Impress Boutique. They offer custom gifts, clothing, chocolates, home décor, and more. Or, if you’re in the mood for a little pampering, make an appointment at Paintbox Nail Designs, Brittany's Salon, or the Indulge Beauty Bar.

Other downtown Shelbyville attractions include the Polka Dotted Pineapple at 526 Main Street, an upscale women’s consignment shop. You’ll find additional fun and eclectic collections of clothing, jewelry, gifts and other items at stores like Gypsy Sisters at 525 Main Street, and nearby at Eight Twenty8, to name a few.

Be sure and check out Baehr's Den Collectibles at 724 Washington Street, and Stacey's Simple Stuff over at 1026 Main Street too, as each boasts a lovely assortment of home décor, gifts, and other goodies.

Shelbyville even caters to brides-to-be! If you’re planning a wedding, stop in the I Do Bridal Boutique at 610 Main Street for a beautiful selection of gowns and accessories.

The Shelbyville Downtown District also features a local home furnishings favorite at 604 Main Street, Tracy's Furniture. You’ll find friendly, hometown service and furniture for every room, as well as mattresses, appliances, and home décor items.

For a bit of refreshment, visit the Serendipity Candy Kitchen at 519 Main Street. This sweet stop offers baked goods, candy, ice cream, and other delights to eat right away or to take home. As if that wasn’t enough, they offer unique boutique gift items and greeting cards, too.

Downtown Shelbyville, KY offers a little bit of everything, sure to please most anyone. Next time you’re in the area, why not stop by?

Image 1 - Pixabay

Image 2 - Blue Gables

Community Policy
Karen Lange

Karen Lange

Shelbyville, KY
51
Followers
24
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

As a freelance writer, my mission is to write clear, interesting content that's engaging and informative. From home improvement and interior design to family and parenting topics, I offer tips, tricks, and info to help navigate this amazing journey called life. A grateful wife, mom, and grandma, I'm a big fan of dark chocolate, ice hockey, reading, and spending time with family. Connect with me on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karen-lange-86148917/

 https://www.linkedin.com/in/karen-lange-86148917/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Rolling Hills, KY
City
Shelbyville, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Home Furnishings#Shopping Options#The Blue Gables Motel#Paintbox Nail Designs#Gypsy Sisters#Den Collectibles#Tracy S Furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Shelby County, KYPosted by
Karen Lange

Four Great Farmers' Markets in Shelby County, KY

Scenic Shelby County, KY, is home to several wonderful farm markets. Located between Frankfort and Louisville, Shelby County’s rolling hills boast abundant farmland that produces delicious fruits and vegetables, as well as seasonal and perennial plants, shrubs, and trees. Locals and visitors alike enjoy the plentiful fresh produce and other home-grown goodies. Not sure where to begin? Here are four suggestions to get you started.
Shelbyville, KYPosted by
Karen Lange

Family Friendly Dining in Shelbyville, KY

In addition to family friendly attractions, Shelbyville has great dining options for families. These well-established local restaurants boast an eclectic blend of American, Italian, Mexican, regional, and more. The following are favorites of locals and visitors alike; they offer menus that aim to please even the youngest diners.