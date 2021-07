Playa Hermosa is a surfing village in the Central Pacific and home to one of Costa Rica’s most famous beaches. Located just one hour from the International Airport Juan Santamaría, it is the closest surfing destination to the Central Valley. It is also conveniently located just 5 minutes from Jaco, yet it offers a more laid-back setting. This makes it one of the preferred destinations for many naturalists as well. Playa Hermosa is a very close community of individuals who share a love for water sports, nature, and are committed to the sustainable development of their community.