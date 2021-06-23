How NYC messed up its mayoral election

RANKED CHOICE VOTING: IT’S AUSTRALIAN FOR ELECTIONS — Ranked choice voting isn’t complicated — but you’d never know it from New York City’s mayoral race. When Nightly contacted each of the top candidates, not one of them had a plan for telling their voters how to rank the rest of the candidates on their ballots. Sure, Andrew Yang has been saying for months that he would rank Kathryn Garcia second, and he urged his supporters to do so at a weekend rally — but he failed to even update his website with the instruction. A list of ranked-choice recommendations is not posted on any candidate’s site, or printed on their mailers. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a more detailed RCV guide for downballot races than any of the mayoral candidates did for their own race.