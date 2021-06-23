Cancel
New York City, NY

How NYC messed up its mayoral election

By RYAN HEATH
POLITICO
 15 days ago

RANKED CHOICE VOTING: IT’S AUSTRALIAN FOR ELECTIONS — Ranked choice voting isn’t complicated — but you’d never know it from New York City’s mayoral race. When Nightly contacted each of the top candidates, not one of them had a plan for telling their voters how to rank the rest of the candidates on their ballots. Sure, Andrew Yang has been saying for months that he would rank Kathryn Garcia second, and he urged his supporters to do so at a weekend rally — but he failed to even update his website with the instruction. A list of ranked-choice recommendations is not posted on any candidate’s site, or printed on their mailers. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a more detailed RCV guide for downballot races than any of the mayoral candidates did for their own race.

New York City, NYBuffalo News

NYC mayoral primary winner Eric Adams: 'I know how to lead'

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams, the winner of the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, vowed Wednesday to guide the city to a new era of safety and prosperity. “New York is going to show America how to run cities,” Adams said on “CBS This Morning.” “Because I know how to run this city. I know how to lead."
New York City, NYPosted by
newschain

New York City poised to elect its second ever black mayor

Former NYC police captain Eric Adams is poised to become the city’s second black mayor. The Board of Elections released updated results on Tuesday which showed Adams to be leading former NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes. Following the news, Adams issued a statement, saying: “While there are...
New York City, NYPOLITICO

Adams edges out Garcia after preliminary count of absentee ballots

Eric Adams held on to his lead through an initial count of absentee ballots in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, edging out runner-up Kathryn Garcia by roughly 8,400 votes, according to preliminary results released by the city Board of Elections on Tuesday. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, emerged on...
New York City, NYPOLITICO

Adams wins Democratic primary for mayor of New York City

NEW YORK — Eric Adams narrowly won the New York City mayoral primary, defeating second-place rival Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes in the first citywide race to utilize ranked-choice voting. Adams — the Brooklyn borough president who retired as a police captain in 2006 to become a state senator —...
New York City, NYcapradio.org

How The New York City Mayoral Primary Election Tumbled Into Chaos

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Bloomberg reporter Henry Goldman about the vote counting fiasco that has raised doubts about New York City's mayoral race. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As...
Presidential ElectionKEYT

Avlon: NYC Board of Elections needs to be ripped up by the roots

The campaign to become New York City’s next mayor has come in for another twist. On Tuesday, the City Board of Elections released new numbers that suggested Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’ lead in the Democratic primary had narrowed in the first set of tabulated ranked-choice voting results. Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, in this preliminary count, had nearly closed the gap, giving Adams a two-point lead.

