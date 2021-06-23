Cancel
Los Olivos, CA

Planned burn scheduled in Santa Ynez Valley

By NewsChannel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 14 days ago
LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - People in the Santa Ynez Valley should expect to see smoke from a planned burn Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has plans to be at Sedgwick Reserve, just northeast of Los Olivos near Figueroa Creek.

Researchers are using this burn to study the effects of fire behavior on different types of brush.

These planned burns help cut down on brush to help prevent the spread of wildfires.

