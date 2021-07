Facebook is fully launching its cloud-based gaming platform to make it available to most Americans, after testing the service out starting last October. The company is building up its “free-to-play mobile catalogue of games in a measured way and deepening the games people can enjoy with their friends on Facebook,” Jason Rubin, the social media giant’s vice president of Play, said in a news release. “People play our cloud-streamed games right alongside games in HTML5. And they shouldn’t have to think too hard about how the games are delivered so long as we do our jobs right.”