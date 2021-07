My friend put up the idea of going to at least one game on every baseball homestand as a fun summer goal. I think I’ll follow that lead. • Plenty of chatter remains surrounding the Bears and a potential move to suburban Arlington Heights. Both David Haugh and Dan Bernstein of 670 The Score share the sentiment that this moment in time feels different than previous flirtations with moving out of Soldier Field. And on several levels, too. There are some unique perspectives. And while I stand firm in my desire for the Bears to stick in the city, I’m open to hearing ideas from others.