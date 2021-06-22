Rovio is planning to bring back the classic Angry Birds titles

"Rocket League" is bringing back fan-favorite vehicles like the Ford F-150 RLE for its summer event. Earlier this week, "Rocket League" announced its Summer Road Trip event including multiple fan-favorite cars returning to the item shop as well as classic game modes getting added back into the rotation. The event starts on July 1st and will last throughout the month. The first returning vehicle will be the Ford F-150, re-launching on July 5th as part of the "Red, White and Boom bundle." The bundle, like most of the others to be featured throughout the month, includes the car, decals, wheels, boost, player banners and more. A K.I.T.T. bundle will return to the game on July 8th, a Back to the Future Delorean bundle on July 15th and a Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler bundle on July 22nd. In addition to the returning cars, which you'll have to purchase from the item shop, the free-to-all game modes returning for the event are 2v2 Heatseeker, Beach Ball, Dropshot Rumble and Rocket Labs Loophole.