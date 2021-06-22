Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rovio is planning to bring back the classic Angry Birds titles

By Madhavan Kannan
gamingonphone.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor quite a while now, Rovio has been pushing out games that some players were considering disappointing. A lot of people who played the first few versions of the game series were pretty upset when those versions started going off the Google Play Store and App Store. They were replaced by titles that didn’t necessarily have bad gameplay but instead had ads and in-app purchases, a lot of them. The games seemed to be geared towards making money instead of providing satisfying and fun experiences to players. Eventually, Rovio did lose their way. However, Rovio has finally decided to bring back the fan-favorite Angry Birds titles on mobile devices.

gamingonphone.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Angry Birds Rio#The Google Play Store#App Store#Angrybirds#Og#Mobile Gaming#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon TCG to Reprint Base Set Charizard, Bring Back Other Classic Card Types for 25th Anniversary

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will release a reprint of the highly sought after Charizard Base Set card as part of its 25th anniversary plans. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company officially announced Celebrations, a new collection containing a mix of remakes of popular cards from throughout the history of the Pokemon TCG and several new promo cards featuring the return of a variety of unique card mechanics from past sets. In addition to the Base Set Charizard card, Celebrations will also contain reprints of Tapu Lele-GX and Gold Star Umbreon, as well as new cards like Dragapult Prime, Lance's Charizard V, Dark Sylveon V, and even new Delta Species cards.
Video GamesNME

‘Apex Legends’ Genesis Collection Event brings back classic maps

Announced earlier today (June 24), the Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event will soon return players to the original versions of both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. The event is scheduled to begin from June 29 to July 13 and will let players battle through the original versions of Kings Canyon and World’s Edge – both set before they were drastically changed through a range of various in-game events.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Original Angry Birds Will Return in Refreshed Version

For a long time, the first installments of the Angry Birds series have been unavailable to players. However, Rovio has announced that they are working on bringing them back in a refreshed version. IN A NUTSHELL:. Rovio has announced that it intends to bring back the first installments of Angry...
Video GamesComicBook

Amazon Prime's Free Games to Include Classic LucasArts Titles

Amazon's Prime Gaming has announced that it will include several classic LucasArts video games as part of its offering of free games to subscribers for the next several months. On the first day of the month through September 1st, Prime Gaming will include another LucasArts title. Starting today, The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition is available for free to subscribers. On August 1st, it will be Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, and on September 1st, it will be Sam & Max: Hit The Road. These are in addition to the previously announced titles as part of the July 2021 rotation of freebies from the company.
Video GamesAutoblog

'Rocket League' is bringing back classic car packs for summer road trip event | Gaming roundup

"Rocket League" is bringing back fan-favorite vehicles like the Ford F-150 RLE for its summer event. Earlier this week, "Rocket League" announced its Summer Road Trip event including multiple fan-favorite cars returning to the item shop as well as classic game modes getting added back into the rotation. The event starts on July 1st and will last throughout the month. The first returning vehicle will be the Ford F-150, re-launching on July 5th as part of the "Red, White and Boom bundle." The bundle, like most of the others to be featured throughout the month, includes the car, decals, wheels, boost, player banners and more. A K.I.T.T. bundle will return to the game on July 8th, a Back to the Future Delorean bundle on July 15th and a Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler bundle on July 22nd. In addition to the returning cars, which you'll have to purchase from the item shop, the free-to-all game modes returning for the event are 2v2 Heatseeker, Beach Ball, Dropshot Rumble and Rocket Labs Loophole.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer launches on iOS, Android on July 21

The Witcher: Monster Slayer finally has a release date for Android and iOS: July 21st. The Pokémon Go-style mobile game will have players hunting for augmented reality (AR) monsters in real-world spaces, completing quests and more. Made by Spokko, the game is based on the popular Witcher books and games. Back in April, Spokko ran a limited early access for Android users.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Alchemy Stars Character Tier List July 2021

The recently launched Alchemy Stars has everyone in the gacha mobile gaming community talking about it. Developed by Tourdog Studio, Alchemy Stars has already been downloaded over a million times on iOS and Android since its launch. The game is not only a breath of fresh air in the gacha gaming scenery with its immersive gameplay, but it also has a beautifully crafted story with a blend of fascinating characters. These interesting characters each have their own stories and help players in their own unique ways to progress through the game. This Alchemy Stars Character Tier List for July 2021 will provide a complete tier list that can help players evaluate which Aurorian to go with when it comes to in-game combat.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Devolver Digital announced My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is yet another brand new title from Devolver Digital which is slightly related to the popularly known My Friend Pedro. Devolver Digital has earlier announced that they plan to bring two mobile games later this year and it seemed like this is one of them and the other one is Devolver Tumble Time which was announced last month.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends has introduced a new performance optimization update

Moonton has once more made another improvement to the in-game performance of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The recent improvements of the game titled Performance Optimization are geared towards improving the overall battle experience. It also reduces the phone’s storage-related issues amongst others. So without any further ado, let’s check out the latest performance optimization update introduced in Mobile Legends.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

State of Survival adds three new Seventh Generation Heroes

The zombie-based strategy survival game State of Survival is adding three more new heroes to its initial roster list. The three Seventh Generation Heroes coming to State of Survival are Magnus, Grimm & Cardini. Starting from 5th July 2021, all the three new characters will be tested in states 211 to 234. The developers also stated that this new generation of heroes will be added to other states too. Generation 6 heroes are unlocked after completing all stages of the MIGO season. The rumors of new Generation 7 heroes coming to State of Survival were teased by the developers “King Group Games” since last week.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Chimeraland MMORPG invites players for closed beta testing

Proxima Beta, the developer linked with successful games such as PUBG Mobile, Chess Rush, and Arena of Valor, invites players for closed beta testing their newly MMORPG game Chimeraland. Chimeraland is an upcoming Chinese mythology-based MMORPG that allows its players to explore a 9 billion square foot map with its highly customizable characters.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party to feature India’s top PUBG Mobile influencers

Krafton is all set to host the first official tournament for Battlegrounds Mobile India named The Launch Party. The event will be an all invitation tournament featuring some of India’s biggest PUBG Mobile influencers. In the invitational tournament, very few details have been revealed at the moment. Additional details such as prize pool distribution, number of matches, tournament structure. We are likely to know more about the team lineups as the event draw closer with time.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Nexon announces KartRider Rush+ Season 8 update ‘City of Gold’

Nexon has announced the Season 8 update of their popular racing multiplayer game KartRider Rush+ today in Seoul, South Korea. The “City of Gold” update will include new Karts, characters, and 5 original tracks including “Boulder Dash” (Gold), “Louie’s Dollhouse” (Castle), “Dragon’s Lake” (China), “Falcon’s Reach” (Gold) and “Dino Boneyard” (Jurassic) available for download via Google Play Store.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: All Vending Machine locations in the game

Fortnite has re-introduced the Vending Machines feature along with the Chapter 2 Season 7 update. This time, they will function slightly differently from what you may have remembered them as they were in Chapter 1. In the past, Vending Machines were dotted around the map and were available in various rarities. Each Vending Machine had 3 weapons of the rarity of the vending machine itself. Players could exchange building materials for the weapons, with each type of material corresponding to one of the weapons. Here are all of the Fortnite vending machine locations where you can find them in the game.
Video GamesPhandroid

How to play Xbox games on Android

Although there are thousands of great games at your disposal via the Google Play Store, these don’t exactly replace those AAA titles from your Xbox. Console gaming (and gaming in general) is at a fever-pitch thanks to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S. But if you’re away from home and want to play some Halo or Gears 5, you can do so with just your Android phone and a controller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy