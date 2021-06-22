Rovio is planning to bring back the classic Angry Birds titles
For quite a while now, Rovio has been pushing out games that some players were considering disappointing. A lot of people who played the first few versions of the game series were pretty upset when those versions started going off the Google Play Store and App Store. They were replaced by titles that didn’t necessarily have bad gameplay but instead had ads and in-app purchases, a lot of them. The games seemed to be geared towards making money instead of providing satisfying and fun experiences to players. Eventually, Rovio did lose their way. However, Rovio has finally decided to bring back the fan-favorite Angry Birds titles on mobile devices.gamingonphone.com