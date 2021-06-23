Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Van Buren The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Van Buren County in southeastern Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Libertyville, or 7 miles southwest of Fairfield, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Keosauqua, Birmingham, Milton, Cantril, Douds, Leando, Mount Sterling, Van Buren County Fairgrounds, Keosauqua Airport, Mount Zion, Selma, Lebanon, Lake Sugema Campground, Lacey Keosauqua State Park and Kilbourn. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH