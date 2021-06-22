Cancel
2020 Madison River report to NorthWestern Energy finalized

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently completed its annual report to NorthWestern Energy for the Madison River drainage. Through its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license, NorthWestern Energy provides mitigation funds to protect and enhance Madison River basin fisheries. FWP’s report details how these mitigation funds were used in 2020 to complete fish population monitoring in Hebgen Lake and in two sections of the Madison River.

