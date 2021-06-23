The mysterious lost workers: What’s driving the shortage?

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say the state’s workforce is aging faster than the rest of the country. A new study suggests ending the enhanced federal unemployment benefits may solve Wisconsin’s worker shortage in the short-term, but the state will likely have challenges filling open positions for years to come. An analysis by U-W-Madison economist Noah Williams finds the only way to solve the problem long-term is to get new workers into the pipeline and bring more families into the Badger State.