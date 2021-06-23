Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The mysterious lost workers: What’s driving the shortage?

By DAN NIEPOW MinnPost
southernminn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drive on just about any Minnesota highway reveals dozens of “Now hiring” signs from desperate employers, some offering hundreds of dollars in signing bonuses. Manufacturers, restaurant chains, agribusinesses, and health care organizations are among the many companies that say they’re in dire need of workers. In the Twin Cities, “Help Wanted” signs hang from windows of independent restaurants, cafés, auto repair shops, and countless other businesses.

www.southernminn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Restaurants#The Twin Cities#Minnesotans#The Wall Street Journal#Deed#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Drive for profit drives out workers

The free-market real estate frenzy is fracturing the Jackson Hole community. We see a broken system when a homeowner can Airbnb a home for $5,000 a night while a medical technician — the one ready to help X-ray any broken bones should those homeowners or their paying Airbnb guests have a mishap — lives out of his truck while camping on the national forest.
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

How are workforce shortages changing business operations?

Owatonna area businesses are revamping their operations to address employee shortages and meet demands on their business. A recent survey conducted by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism of its members indicate that 60% of respondents have increased overtime and 48% have decreased production because of lack of workers.
Waukesha, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin Coach Lines grappling with worker shortage

WAUKESHA — As he seeks to maintain as much normalcy as possible and stick to the company’s core business plan, the head of a local transportation company summed up the pandemic-related circumstances he faces on a daily basis. “I’ve been here for 23 years. This easily is the biggest challenge...
JobsPosted by
NBC News

Teen workers fill job shortage, but what happens when summer fades?

As restrictions ease and customers return, workers with child care responsibilities or concern about Covid-19 have been hanging back — making room for an army of teen workers to fill labor shortage gaps this summer. More than 32 percent of teens have a summer job this year, the highest since...
Wisconsin Statewwisradio.com

Wisconsin Worker Shortage May Be Long-Term Problem

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say the state’s workforce is aging faster than the rest of the country. A new study suggests ending the enhanced federal unemployment benefits may solve Wisconsin’s worker shortage in the short-term, but the state will likely have challenges filling open positions for years to come. An analysis by U-W-Madison economist Noah Williams finds the only way to solve the problem long-term is to get new workers into the pipeline and bring more families into the Badger State.
Oakland County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Worker shortage creating issues for Metro Detroit businesses

DETROIT – You have probably seen the signs all over Metro Detroit on businesses struggling to find workers. The new and more immediate concern is how many companies might be forced to permanently close their doors. The math is simple, businesses need customers and when they don’t have workers customers...
Butte, MTMontana Standard

Shortage of workers hinders Butte businesses

Dinner is no longer on the menu at the Uptown Café. Not because the restaurant lacks customers, far from it. It’s because owners Guy Graham and Barb Kornet could not get enough staff to make it work. In Butte, as well as elsewhere in Montana (see related story) and all...
Economyhillcityprevailernews.com

Worker shortage could raise wages, deter growth

South Dakota businesses in the midst of a vigorous post-pandemic economic recovery are scrambling to attract new employees from what has become a limited pool of potential workers. The vast number of open positions and reduced available workforce are the latest wrinkles in the state economy caused by the COVID-19...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa construction industry facing worker shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The restaurant industry isn’t alone in facing a worker shortage, the construction industry is experiencing a similar struggle. Master Builders of Iowa says it will take some time to turn the current worker shortage around. It starts with getting into school to show young people...
southernminn.com

Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota utilities mismanaged their natural gas purchases after a historic winter storm in the South, which led them to overbill customers by $380 million, the state attorney general's office said Wednesday. The office of Attorney General Keith Ellison recommended that the state Public Utilities Commission...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
EconomyWLWT 5

Companies struggle with worker shortages across Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Incentives get bigger by the week, fast food chains have bumped up hourly pay and staffs are stretched thin in many industries. That is but part of the story of this summer's rather severe shortage of workers around here and throughout the country. Just about everywhere you turn, you hear the same lament that there are just not enough workers to fill the need.
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Caregivers share COVID-19 woes as state hammers out ‘hero pay’

Though he is often the stoic politician of southern Minnesota, State Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, felt the weight of the stories he was listening to as caregivers at an Owatonna memory care assisted living facility recounted what their last year has been like. Petersburg, whose career was in church administration,...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Rural Minnesota counties lag in vaccination rates

The rate at which your neighbors have been vaccinated against COVID-19 depends a lot on where you live in Minnesota. In large urban counties, the vaccination rate is high — topping 75 percent of those age 16 and older with at least one dose in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, for example.
Iowa Statesouthernminn.com

26 Iowa communities’ downtowns to receive $2.6M from state

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced June 30 it approved $2.6 million in grant funding for 26 communities’ downtown districts through its Community Catalyst Building Remediation program. The communities each receive $100,000 toward the redevelopment or rehabilitation of underused buildings to stimulate economic growth, according to...
Educationsouthernminn.com

CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms — with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states.
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Wisconsin Statesouthernminn.com

Wisconsin seeking extradition of potential homicide suspect

The state of Wisconsin is seeking the extradition of a Red Wing woman who reportedly led law enforcement on a high speed chase using a vehicle stolen from a suspected homicide victim last week. Stephanie Marie Peabody, 25, has been in the Rice County jail on local charges including fleeing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy