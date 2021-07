Cloquet's Kim Meisner hit a hole-in-one at the Rugged Spruce golf course in Mahtowa on June 9. Meisner used a six-iron on the 134-yard No. 6. "I called it," Meisner said, adding that it's something he says. "Here comes my first hole-in-one" is what he shouts when feeling optimistic on a par 3, and he did it on that hole. "It's been 50 years in the making," Meisner said.